Music by Alan Menken • Lyrics by Howard Ashman and Tim Rice • Book by Linda Woolverton • Originally Directed by Robert Jess Roth • Originally Produced by Disney Theatrical Productions

Based on the original Broadway production that ran for over thirteen years and was nominated for nine Tony Awards, and the Academy-Award winning motion picture, Disney’s Beauty and The Beast Jr. is a beloved take on a “tale as old as time.” Featuring some of the most popular songs ever written, spectacular costumes, and an enchanting storyline, Disney’s Beauty and The Beast has become an international sensation that has played to over 35 million people worldwide in 13 countries. SLT’s junior production, perfectly portioned for our family audiences, is sure to entertain and delight. “Be our guest!”

Director/ Choreographer: Josh Inmon

Music Director: Kim Snyder

Starring

BEAST Kyle Widmar BELLE Darby Vincent LUMIERE Roland Netzer COGSWORTH Declan Rhodes MADAME DE LA GRANDE BOUCHE Sophie Payne MRS. POTTS Aryn Bohannon BABETTE Ruby Infante PRINCE Noah Brous MAURICE Moses Leininger MONSIEUR D’ARQUE Bryan Osborn GASTON Maceo Cortezz LE FOU Asa Leininger CHIP Keavan Coale BEGGAR WOMAN/ENCHANTRESS Madelyn Baum

Audience:

Disney’s Beauty & The Beast Jr. is rated G and is appropriate for all audience members

Ticket Prices:

Adult, Senior (62+)/Student/Military $15.00 – $19.00

Children (ages 12 and under) $12.00 – $16.00

Groups 10+ $11.00 – $16.00



