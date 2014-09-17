Springfield Little Theatre

The Crown Jewel of The Ozarks

Disney’s Beauty & The Beast Jr.

By

Music by Alan Menken • Lyrics by Howard Ashman and Tim Rice • Book by Linda Woolverton • Originally Directed by Robert Jess Roth • Originally Produced by Disney Theatrical Productions

Based on the original Broadway production that ran for over thirteen years and was nominated for nine Tony Awards, and the Academy-Award winning motion picture, Disney’s Beauty and The Beast Jr. is a beloved take on a “tale as old as time.”  Featuring some of the most popular songs ever written, spectacular costumes, and an enchanting storyline, Disney’s Beauty and The Beast has become an international sensation that has played to over 35 million people worldwide in 13 countries.  SLT’s junior production, perfectly portioned for our family audiences, is sure to entertain and delight.  “Be our guest!”

To purchase tickets, call The Landers Theatre Box Office
at (417) 869-1334 or click here to order online.

Director/ Choreographer: Josh Inmon
Music Director: Kim Snyder

Starring

BEASTKyle Widmar
BELLEDarby Vincent
LUMIERERoland Netzer
COGSWORTHDeclan Rhodes
MADAME DE LA GRANDE BOUCHESophie Payne
MRS. POTTSAryn Bohannon
BABETTERuby Infante
PRINCENoah Brous
MAURICEMoses Leininger
MONSIEUR D’ARQUEBryan Osborn
GASTONMaceo Cortezz
LE FOUAsa Leininger
CHIPKeavan Coale
BEGGAR WOMAN/ENCHANTRESSMadelyn Baum

For the complete cast list, click here. 

Audience:

Disney’s Beauty & The Beast Jr. is rated G and is appropriate for all audience members

Ticket Prices:

  • Adult, Senior (62+)/Student/Military $15.00 – $19.00
  • Children (ages 12 and under) $12.00 – $16.00
  • Groups 10+ $11.00 – $16.00

Ask about special Daytime Performances.

Show Times:

